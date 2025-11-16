Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Speaking with YWN at the Chabad shluchim conference, NYPD Inspector Igor Pinkhasov describes how Chabad was the seminal Jewish influence of his life.

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

HATE IN FLATBUSH: Bachur Targeted in Hat-Snatching Attack; NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim Nab Two Suspects

Iran Says It Has Halted All Uranium Enrichment After Israeli–U.S. Strikes, But Will Not Surrender “Right to Enrich”

Passport Office Tells Canadian Woman She Cannot List “Israel” as Birthplace After Palestine Recognition

BIZARRE: Venezuelan Dictator Maduro Serenades President Trump As He Tries To Fend Off War With U.S. [VIDEO]

HORRIFIC TRAGEDY: Yisroel Meir Freeman Z”L, Yungerman Heading to Kollel, Niftar After Tree Falls Onto His Vehicle

Explosive Testimony In PM’s Cases: Prosecution Hid Info, Was Aware Of Illegal Tactics Used Against State Witnesses

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Thousands Of Chabad Shluchim Pose For Annual ‘Class Picture’ This Morning Outside 770

ATZERES TEFILLAH: Hundreds in Tehran Gather to Pray for Rain Amid Fears of Water Crisis and Possible Evacuations

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State, Warns Gaza Will Be Demilitarized “Either the Easy Way or the Hard Way” as U.S. Plan Faces Deadlock

Dutch Nurse With Pro-Palestinian “Fist” Pin Refused To Treat Jewish Patient After Being Asked To Remove It