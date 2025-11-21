Feds Charge Four in Nvidia Chip Export Plot to China, Hong Kong

Feds charge 4 in plot to export restricted Nvidia chips to China, Hong Kong

• Four men were indicted on federal criminal charges related to a plot to export Nvidia chips worth millions of dollars to China and Hong Kong.

• The chips are highly restricted from exports because of their use in AI and supercomputing applications, the indictment notes.

• One of the defendants, Brian Curtis Raymond of Alabama, was identified last week as the new chief technology officer of an AI cloud company in Virginia that announced plans for a merger to go public.

• Raymond’s CTO job offer was rescinded by that company, which is not implicated in the case.