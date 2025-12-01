Advertise
ELIMINATED: IDF Kills Islamic Jihad Gaza Commander Behind October 7 Attacks

The IDF eliminated Alaa al-Din Abd al-Nasser Hasan Khudar, the Nukhba commander of Islamic Jihad’s Gaza City Brigade, who infiltrated Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the October 7 massacre.

After Hamas violated the ceasefire on November 22, 2025 by firing at IDF troops, the IDF guided by Military Intelligence and the ISA struck terror targets across Gaza.

An intelligence assessment confirmed Khudar was killed in one of the strikes; throughout the war he directed attacks against IDF forces and Israeli civilians.

