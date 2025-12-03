Advertise
Israel Delivers Arrow 3 Missile System to Germany in €4B Deal

Israel today hands over its Arrow 3 long-range missile defense system to the German Air Force, completing a €4 billion sale, the largest defense export deal in Israel’s history.

This is the first deployment of Arrow 3 outside Israel and the U.S., with the first site at Holzdorf Air Base.

Arrow 3 has intercepted hundreds of ballistic missiles from Iran and the Houthis and played a key role in recent conflicts.

The sale is part of the German-led European Sky Shield Initiative and reflects growing Israel–Germany defense cooperation.

