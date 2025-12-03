Jerusalem Apartment Fire Leaves 13-Year-Old Critically Injured

A tragic incident unfolded in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem, where a 13-year-old boy was critically injured after a fire broke out in an apartment on Yaakov Elazar Street. Emergency personnel rushed to the scene, working urgently to rescue those trapped and extinguish the flames.

Fire crews managed to rescue two individuals — the 13-year-old boy, who suffered life-threatening injuries according to medical officials, and another person who sustained light injuries from smoke inhalation.

Israel Fire later reported that the child was found unconscious inside the burning apartment and pulled out in extremely critical condition.