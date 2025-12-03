White House: Trump Stands by Hegseth After Watchdog Report

Trump “stands by” Hegseth following CNN reporting on watchdog report, White House says

The White House said today that President Donald Trump “stands by” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth following reporting on an inspector general report about his sharing of highly sensitive attack plans in a Signal chat.

“This review affirms what the Administration has said from the beginning — no classified information was leaked, and operational security was not compromised. As demonstrated by the success of Operation Midnight Hammer and President Trump’s numerous foreign policy accomplishments this term, the President’s entire national security team is doing great work advancing American interests while protecting sensitive information,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

“President Trump stands by Secretary Hegseth,” she added.