Sen. Curtis Urges Welcoming Immigrants as CNN Presses on Trump’s Comments

SEN. JOHN CURTIS: All of us need to wake up every morning and say, ‘what am I doing to make immigrants feel welcome’ regardless of an individual says
CNN: But he’s not just an individual. He’s the president calling an entire community garbage…
SEN. JOHN CURTIS: All of us need to wake up every morning and say, ‘what am I doing to make immigrants feel welcome’ regardless of an individual says
CNN: But he’s not just an individual. He’s the president calling an entire community garbage…
Popular Posts