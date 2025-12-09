NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani Defends Hiring Ex–Armed Robber for Transition Team

AN INSIDE JOB: New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani defended appointing Mysonne Linen, a convicted armed robber, to his City Hall transition team, saying his team’s “experiences and analysis” will help “build a city for each and every person.”
AN INSIDE JOB: New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani defended appointing Mysonne Linen, a convicted armed robber, to his City Hall transition team, saying his team’s “experiences and analysis” will help “build a city for each and every person.”
Popular Posts