Israeli Yacht Vanishes in Mediterranean Amid Storm; Major Search Underway

Israeli Yacht Missing — Search Underway in Mediterranean

An Israeli yacht carrying four people disappeared in the Mediterranean after leaving Ashdod.

* Contact was lost near Cyprus, prompting a large-scale international search and rescue operation involving Israeli, Greek, and Cypriot authorities.

* The disappearance occurred during Storm Byron, which is currently bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and high waves to the region.

* Despite extensive searches, the yacht and none of the four people aboard have been found so far.