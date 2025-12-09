Advertise
Israeli Yacht Vanishes in Mediterranean Amid Storm; Major Search Underway

An Israeli yacht carrying four people disappeared in the Mediterranean after leaving Ashdod.

* Contact was lost near Cyprus, prompting a large-scale international search and rescue operation involving Israeli, Greek, and Cypriot authorities.

* The disappearance occurred during Storm Byron, which is currently bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and high waves to the region.

* Despite extensive searches, the yacht and none of the four people aboard have been found so far.

