North Dakota Deputy Escapes Injury as Out-of-Control Car Barrels Toward Him in Snowy Median

A Stark County Sheriff’s Deputy had a close call on Interstate 97 in North Dakota when a car lost control and barreled towards the deputy tending to a separate accident in the snow-covered median. Both the driver and the deputy were not injured.
A Stark County Sheriff’s Deputy had a close call on Interstate 97 in North Dakota when a car lost control and barreled towards the deputy tending to a separate accident in the snow-covered median. Both the driver and the deputy were not injured.
Popular Posts