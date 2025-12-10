Advertise
Senior Rabbi of the Boca Raton Synagogue Rabbi Goldberg Praises UAE Leader After Meeting on Regional Cooperation

Rabbi Efrem Goldberg, Senior Rabbi of the Boca Raton Synagogue, released the following statement after meeting with Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee of the UAE:

I had the privilege of meeting with Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, whose leadership, vision, and courage continue to bring light to our region. His work on the Abraham Accords, his dedication to cooperation, and his unwavering commitment to safety, dignity, and respect for all people offer real hope for the future of Israel and the Jewish people.

Even in a world that so often turns away, voices like his remind us that partnership is possible and that the children of Abraham can once again stand together. Thank you, Dr. Ali, for your friendship, your hospitality, and your belief in a better tomorrow.

