BREAKING: FBI Foils Planned New Year’s Eve Terror Attacks in Los Angeles

🚨BREAKING: The FBI says it disrupted a credible terror threat, arresting four alleged members of a radical pro-Palestinian extremist group accused of planning coordinated New Year’s Eve bombings in Los Angeles.

Authorities say the suspects, linked to an offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), were allegedly planning to use IEDs targeting five locations. They were arrested in Lucerne Valley and charged with conspiracy and possession of a destructive device.

The FBI also said a fifth individual tied to the same group was arrested in New Orleans for allegedly planning a separate attack.