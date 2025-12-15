Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau Alters Slabodka Song, Directs Lyrics Against Attorney General

🔥 Like every year, the Bochrim in Slabodka Yeshiva sang the song “זֵדִים הֱלִיצֻנִי עַד מְאֹד מִתּוֹרָתְךָ לֹא נָטִיתִ.” (“The arrogant have mocked me greatly, yet I did not turn from Your Torah.”)

But this year, HaRav Landau suddenly instructed the talmidim to change the lyrics so that its words would be directed against A.G. Gali Baharav-Miara.

He explained to the talmidim that the one defined today as “זדים” (arrogant) is the AG, who is waging an unprecedented battle against the Olam Hatorah, and therefore the word “זדים“ should be replaced with “זדות” -against the AG -so that her schemes against the Olam HaTorah will fail.