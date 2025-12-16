Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Jewish Shop Owner Salim Hamdani Arrested in Damascus for Alleged Antiquities Violations

Salim Hamdani, one of the few Jews still living in Syria, was recently arrested by the regime of President Ahmad al‑Shar’a, according to a Kan News report on Tuesday morning.

Hamdani owns a shop in the Old City of Damascus, and according to Syrian sources familiar with the details, the official reason for the arrest is “illegal antiquities trading.”

These sources hastened to clarify that Hamdani “was not arrested because of his religion, but because he broke the law.”

Behind-the-scenes efforts are being made to secure his release.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Mamdani Hiring Virulently Anti-Israel Lawyer Who Defended Al-Qaeda Terrorist To Top City Hall Job

“Globalize The Intifada” Mamdani Goes To Ohel Of Lubavitcher Rebbe To Pay Respects To Sydney Terror Victims

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of Harav Yitzchok Abadi ZT”L

H’YD: Boris & Sofia Gurman, H”YD, Executed At Close Range After Act Of Heroism

H’YD: Edith Brutman Murdered In Chanukah Sydney Massacre

US Lubavitcher Bochur Critically Injured In Sydney Massacre

Video Shows Brave Couple Tackle And Briefly Disarm Sydney Terrorist Before Being Killed

Sydney Terrorists Trained In The Philippines Before Massacre

Lubavitch Bochurim Attacked on NYC Subway While Returning From Chanukah Mivtzoim [VIDEO]

Sydney Terrorist’s Mother Says Her Son Is “A Good Boy” After He Massacres Jews at Chanukah Event