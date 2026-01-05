Advertise
Congress Unveils $174B Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

Congress has unveiled a new spending bill worth at least $174 billion as lawmakers race to avoid another government shutdown ahead of the Jan. 30 deadline.

The package covers three of the twelve annual funding bills, including money for the Commerce and Justice Departments, energy programs, and interior/environment agencies. Senior Republicans and Democrats have both indicated support, calling it a bipartisan deal aimed at keeping the government funded.

If passed, Congress will have approved six of the twelve total spending measures for FY26, though several contentious bills still remain outstanding.

