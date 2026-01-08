U.S. Discussed Cash Payments to Greenlanders to Encourage Break From Denmark: Reuters

According to Reuters, U.S. officials have discussed offering lump-sum payments to residents of Greenland as part of efforts to persuade the island to secede from Denmark and potentially join the United States.

Sources familiar with the discussions said figures ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per person have been considered, though no final amount or plan has been set. European countries including France, Germany, Britain and Denmark issued a joint statement stressing that only Greenland and Denmark can decide their future.