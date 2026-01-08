Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

U.S. Discussed Cash Payments to Greenlanders to Encourage Break From Denmark: Reuters

According to Reuters, U.S. officials have discussed offering lump-sum payments to residents of Greenland as part of efforts to persuade the island to secede from Denmark and potentially join the United States.

Sources familiar with the discussions said figures ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per person have been considered, though no final amount or plan has been set. European countries including France, Germany, Britain and Denmark issued a joint statement stressing that only Greenland and Denmark can decide their future.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Court Releases Bus Driver Who Killed Chareidi Teen To House Arrest

Disgrace At Military Prison: Bochurim Weren’t Provided Mehadrin Food For 3 Days

Meeting Of Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah Of Agudas Yisroel Concludes Without Decision On Draft Law [PHOTOS]

As White House Pledges to Fight Antisemitism, Antisemitism Researcher Faces Deportation

BD”E: Petirah Of Rabbi Uri Lupolianski Z”L, Founder of Yad Sarah and Jerusalem’s First Chareidi Mayor

Shocking Investigation Reveals Jewish Woman And Baby From Israel Living Among ISIS Terrorists

Unvaccinated 11-Month-Old Baby on Life Support With Measles Near Jerusalem

“Lomdei Torah Are Not Just Sharing The Burden; They’re Carrying The Entire Burden”

LAKEWOOD: Gedolei Yisroel Convene Emergency Gathering to Address Dangers of AI, Call For Yom Tefillah and Taanis

ICE Agents Shoot And Kill Woman in Minneapolis After She Allegedly Tried Running Them Over