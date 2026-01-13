Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Troops Maneuver Through Snow And Fog On Mount Hermon

IDF troops clad in white camouflage maneuver through heavy snow and dense fog on Mount Hermon.

One Response

  1. Who decides when a soldier should put his life at risk for an attack or other maneuver? Is there daas Torah used before or is it just some secular guy that thinks this is a good idea and now you have to go dire for it? I would never join an army that I can’t trust.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 DEVELOPING: Near Modi’in Illit: Yeshiva Bochur Swept Away in Flash Flood; Major Search Effort Underway

Ex-Investigator In Netanyahu Case Forced To Admit: “I Have No Answer”

Jewish Kehilla In Iran On Maximum Alert Amid Protests

DESPICABLE: Three Sentenced to Prison for Looting Nova Festival Site After Oct. 7 Massacre

MUST WATCH: Leading Rabbanim Slam Habit of Sharing Girls’ Photos for Shidduchim

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Threatens Trump With “Unforgettable Lesson” If U.S. Strikes

NEW YORK CITY: 15,000 Nurses Go on Strike at Mount Sinai, Montefiore, and NewYork-Presbyterian

Coalition Submits Bill To Repeal Long-Disputed Charge Central To Netanyahu Trial

Hamas Says It Will Hand Over Gaza Authority to Independent Committee Under Trump Plan

“We Don’t Need Them”: President Trump Says MAGA and GOP Should Shut Out Antisemites