Trump Administration Labels Muslim Brotherhood Branches In Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt As Terrorist Organizations

BREAKING: The Trump administration has designated Muslim Brotherhood branches in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt as terrorist organizations.
* The Lebanese branch was labeled a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the State Department.
* The Jordanian and Egyptian branches were designated by the Treasury Department as global terrorists for supporting Hamas.
* The move makes it a crime to provide material or financial support to the groups.
One Response
Does that mean that now we can zap them with our new ray guns and get rid of them? If we could that would definitely be better for the world. Where’s the common sense anymore? Does anyone really think that I want what you have and so I can just kill you for it? If they do – kill them first and be done with it. It seems that wiping out the radical nations is a good idea to start things over with a more peace loving world.