Trump Administration Labels Muslim Brotherhood Branches In Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt As Terrorist Organizations

BREAKING: The Trump administration has designated Muslim Brotherhood branches in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt as terrorist organizations.

* The Lebanese branch was labeled a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the State Department.

* The Jordanian and Egyptian branches were designated by the Treasury Department as global terrorists for supporting Hamas.

* The move makes it a crime to provide material or financial support to the groups.

