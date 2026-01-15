Graham Slams Arab Allies, Threatens to Rethink Alliances Over Iran Violence

Lindsey Graham: All the headlines suggesting that our so-called Arab allies have intervened on behalf of Iran to avoid decisive military action by President Trump are beyond disturbing.

The ayatollah’s regime has American blood on its hands. They are slaughtering people in the streets.

If it is accurate that the Arab response is “action is not necessary against Iran” given this current outrageous slaughter of innocent people, then there will be a dramatic rethinking on my part regarding the nature of the alliances now and in the future.