Netanyahu, Arab States Urged Trump to Delay Strike on Iran

According to The New York Times, Prime Minister Netanyahu has asked President Trump to postpone any U.S. attack on Iran, a senior U.S. official told the Times on Thursday.

The report says Arab nations in the region are also urging Trump not to strike Iran, as the White House has been discussing possible military action since early this month following Iran’s crackdown on nationwide protests.

The Times reports that Israeli and Arab officials are concerned that any U.S. strike on Iran could trigger retaliatory attacks by Tehran against their countries.