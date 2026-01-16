IAF Black Hawk Crashes During Recovery Operation, No Injuries Reported

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: An IAF Black Hawk helicopter crashed Friday morning during a recovery operation after it was forced to make an emergency landing earlier this week because of severe weather.

The IDF said the helicopter landed Tuesday in an open area in Gush Etzion after encountering difficult weather conditions. The aircraft was damaged in the landing but there were no injuries.

During efforts to airlift the helicopter out of the area on Thursday, the aircraft became detached mid-recovery and crashed. No personnel were hurt in the incident.