Guatemala Forces Retake Prisons After Gang Riots Take 46 Hostages

Guatemalan security forces worked to regain control of three prisons after rioting inmates took at least 46 people hostage in an incident authorities attributed to gang members demanding greater privileges.
Hmmm… gang members want better rights in prison. What wrong with this entire picture? Gang members, prisons and rights. I’m not saying that everyone who is a gang members is a terrible person and I’m not saying that everyone in jail is there because they should be – but it seems to me that that’s the way to bet. Create a better community with better goals and aspirations for the people and they might live up to it. What does their culture say? Do they measure their lives the same way we do ours? What is their ultimate desire as a people? Do they have one? That the question they need to answer.