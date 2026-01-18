IRANIAN PRESIDENT WARNS: Any Attack On Khamenei Would Trigger ‘Full-Scale War With the Iranian Nation’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that any attack on Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would be considered a declaration of war against the entire country.
“An attack on the great leader of our country is tantamount to a full-scale war with the Iranian nation,” Pezeshkian wrote in a post on X.
The statement came one day after U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized Khamenei in an interview with Politico, referring to him as a “sick man” and declaring, “It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran.”
The remarks appeared to mark the first time Trump publicly called for an end to Khamenei’s rule.
In his post, Pezeshkian placed blame on the United States and its allies for the severe hardships facing Iranians. His comments come amid ongoing unrest across the country, where protests that initially erupted last month over economic conditions have expanded into widespread demonstrations against the regime.
According to reports, the protests have been met with a violent crackdown, with thousands said to have been killed.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Of course they want a war. The attention gets diverted from their local problems, the get war reparations afterwards to rebuild, trump is not going to be around past another year or two so they can spin the war story however they like and it will give the people something to do. Nobody is going to take over their country no one wants it. It just gives them an excuse to use their military and do something rather than sit around all day and just talk. They get to shoot missiles and fly planes and play war. It’s not like the Americans want to inhabit Iran and we want to move people into their cities. We literally don’t care about them at all.