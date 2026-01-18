Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Senior Iranian Diplomat Seeks Asylum in Switzerland

Iranian diplomat reportedly seeks asylum in Switzerland

Iran International reports that a senior Iranian diplomat stationed in Geneva has left his post and requested asylum in Switzerland.

The diplomat, Alireza Jeyrani Hokmabad, served as a senior official at Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva and reportedly sought asylum together with his family.

According to the report, the decision was driven by concerns over ongoing unrest in Iran and fears about the future stability of the regime.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Want To Become A Member Of Trump’s Gaza “Board Of Peace”? That Will Cost You $1 Billion

WOAH! Cabinet Ministers Blame Jared Kushner for Turkish, Qatari Presence on Gaza Oversight Board

IRANIAN PRESIDENT WARNS: Any Attack On Khamenei Would Trigger ‘Full-Scale War With the Iranian Nation’

🚨 SHOCKING: Three Chareidim Arrested in Dramatic Shin Bet Raids Targeting Iran Spying Operations

Neo-Nazi Teen Accused of Targeting Synagogues Stockpiled Weapons, Praised Mass Murderers

Chareidi Leaders Visit Bochurim in Military Prison, Decry “Imprisonment for Limud Torah”

Israel Kills Senior Hamas, Islamic Jihad Commanders After Ceasefire Breach

BLOODBATH: Clandestine Doctors’ Network Says Iran Crackdown Killed More Than 16,500

Attorney General Pam Bondi Says DOJ Will Seek Death Penalty In Killing Of Israeli Embassy Staffers

University of Michigan Welcomes Elie Kligman, First Orthodox Jew to Play Division I College Baseball