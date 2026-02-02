Palestinians Begin Crossing Rafah As Border Reopens After Yearlong Closure

Palestinians are beginning to gather on the Egyptian side of the Rafah Border Crossing to enter the Gaza Strip, as the crossing opens for the first time in more than a year.

Israeli authorities said system checks and trial runs were completed at the crossing yesterday, clearing the way for it to open today to pedestrian traffic. After passing through Rafah — where Palestinian Authority officials and European Union monitors are present — those returning to Gaza will undergo security screening at an IDF checkpoint.

Israel will oversee the exit of Gazans into Egypt remotely.