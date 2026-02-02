Advertise
Thinking about more space, a connected community, or a smart real estate move? Join Harey Zahav for a practical webinar, tailored to the Anglo Community on buying a home in Judea & Samaria.

Sunday, Feb 8th at 7 pm (Israel) | 12 pm US time

Register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/3117700323794/WN_7evLUgpESzOmhYHSIkFGcw

What we’ll cover:
📍 Harey Zahav overview (since 2007 | 20+ projects | 2,000+ units delivered)
💰 Tax Benefits: No Purchase Tax in most areas
🗺️ Lifestyle: Insights into infrastructure and growth
⚖️ Expert guidance: Live Q&A with a real estate lawyer and local residents
✨ Real-life perspectives: Hear directly from families who have already made the move

