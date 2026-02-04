Israel Supreme Court Orders Netanyahu To Explain Why Ben Gvir Remains In Office

Israel’s Supreme Court Orders Netanyahu to Explain Why Ben Gvir Has Not Been Fired

•⁠ ⁠Israel’s Supreme Court ordered Netanyahu to explain why he has not removed National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir from office.

•⁠ ⁠The ruling follows a filing by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who said Ben Gvir has systematically abused his powers.

•⁠ ⁠The court ordered Netanyahu to “come and explain why he should not order the removal” of Ben Gvir; both Netanyahu and Ben Gvir have until March 10 to respond.

•⁠ ⁠Netanyahu has previously vowed not to fire Ben Gvir, whose Otzma Yehudit party is part of the coalition.