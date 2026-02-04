Advertise
French Court Tosses Lawsuit Over Baghdad Embassy Property Claims

French Court Rejects Lawsuit Over Baghdad Embassy Property

•⁠ ⁠A Paris administrative court ruled it is not competent to hear a lawsuit by descendants of Iraqi Jewish owners of a building used by France’s embassy in Baghdad.

•⁠ ⁠The families are seeking over €21 million in unpaid rent and moral damages, saying France stopped paying them in 1974 and instead paid Iraqi authorities.

•⁠ ⁠The court said the lease is not governed by French law, effectively directing the families to pursue the case in Baghdad.

•⁠ ⁠Lawyers called the ruling “surreal,” saying France is occupying a building it does not own, and vowed to continue legal action.

