Trump: U.S. and China Have “Very Good Relationship,” Beijing Paying Tariffs

Trump on his call with President Xi: “We have a very good relationship… these are the two most powerful countries in the world and we have a very good relationship. We spoke for an hour… China’s paying a lot of tariffs. In the past, they didn’t.”
Trump on his call with President Xi: “We have a very good relationship… these are the two most powerful countries in the world and we have a very good relationship. We spoke for an hour… China’s paying a lot of tariffs. In the past, they didn’t.”
Popular Posts