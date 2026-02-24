Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MORE SNOW?! Forecasters Predict 1–3 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night Across NYC Region, With More Possible Thursday


MORE SNOW?! After the last system was forecast to bring just 1–3 inches and instead delivered one of Central Park’s Top 10 snowfalls ever, forecasters are again calling for 1–3 inches Tuesday night across the region.

•⁠ ⁠1–3 inches expected across NYC, Hudson Valley, Long Island and Connecticut coast
•⁠ ⁠Slightly higher totals possible inland
•⁠ ⁠Light snow and rain early Wednesday with potential morning commute impacts
•⁠ ⁠Precipitation should taper off by midday

A stronger system may bring additional light snow or a wintry mix Thursday into Thursday night. More details expected soon.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Israeli Hospitals Prepare For Possible Prolonged Conflict With Iran

The Attorney General’s Move Against Shin Bet Chief David Zini

El Al Faces $35 Million Fine Over Alleged Abuse Of Rival Airlines During Gaza War

Eichler: “Why Isn’t The Attorney General Sanctioning Arab Crime Families?”

Gunman Killed At Mar-a-Lago Was Trump Supporter Obsessed With Epstein Files

MAILBAG: Bais Medrash Ontology: Chizuk For Those Who Learn Gemara B’Iyun

🚨 TRAVEL NIGHTMARE:Over 21,000 Flights Disrupted After Blizzard Of 2026

Trump Slams “Fake News” Reports On Iran, Defends Top General And Warns Of “Very Bad Day” If No Deal

Democratic Report: Joe Biden’s Pro-Israel Stance On Gaza War Cost Kamala Harris 2024 Election

Top U.S. General Urges Caution As Trump Weighs Iran Strike