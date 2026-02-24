MORE SNOW?! Forecasters Predict 1–3 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night Across NYC Region, With More Possible Thursday



MORE SNOW?! After the last system was forecast to bring just 1–3 inches and instead delivered one of Central Park’s Top 10 snowfalls ever, forecasters are again calling for 1–3 inches Tuesday night across the region.

•⁠ ⁠1–3 inches expected across NYC, Hudson Valley, Long Island and Connecticut coast

•⁠ ⁠Slightly higher totals possible inland

•⁠ ⁠Light snow and rain early Wednesday with potential morning commute impacts

•⁠ ⁠Precipitation should taper off by midday

A stronger system may bring additional light snow or a wintry mix Thursday into Thursday night. More details expected soon.