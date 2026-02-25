UK Pauses Chagos Islands Handover to Mauritius Amid Talks With U.S.



The UK has paused the legislative process needed to finalize the Chagos Islands handover agreement with Mauritius while holding additional discussions with the United States, according to a BBC report.

Under the proposed treaty, sovereignty over the islands would be transferred to Mauritius, while the UK would continue operating the joint UK–US military base on Diego Garcia through a long-term lease arrangement reportedly valued at roughly £101 million per year.

Diego Garcia remains one of the most important Western military facilities in the Indian Ocean, supporting US and allied operations across the Middle East, Asia, and East Africa.