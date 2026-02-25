MAJOR DRAMA AT THE KNESSET: Knesset Walkout Sparks Drama During Indian PM Modi’s Address, Lapid Assures Protest Not Directed at Him

MAJOR DRAMA AT THE KNESSET: Political tensions flared after opposition lawmakers staged a walkout at the start of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special address to the plenum.

The protest came in response to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana’s decision not to invite Supreme Court President Isaac Amit to attend the high-profile speech.

As Modi entered the chamber for the special session, opposition MKs exited in protest, leaving visible gaps in the plenum. Former coalition lawmakers later took their seats to fill the empty spots during PM Netanyahu’s opening remarks introducing the Indian leader.

Following Netanyahu’s speech, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid returned to the chamber and addressed the visiting prime minister, insisting the protest was unrelated to him personally.

“What happened here today has nothing to do with you. The entire country of Israel appreciates your leadership, your friendship, and the fact that you stood by us in difficult times. Thank you for coming here.”