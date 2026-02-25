Former IDF Soldier With Turkish Citizenship Detained in Turkey, Released After U.S. Intervention



A former IDF female soldier who also holds Turkish citizenship was detained in Turkey last week while visiting her parents and was later released following U.S. diplomatic intervention.

•⁠ ⁠The woman was reportedly held for several hours upon arrival and then placed under house arrest before being released on Wednesday and returning to Israel.

•⁠ ⁠The detention came amid a campaign by Islamist activists in Turkey targeting IDF soldiers with dual citizenship, with activists publishing identities and accusing them of serving in what they called the “Zionist army.”