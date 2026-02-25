Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

VP Vance: Economy Still a Climb, but Relief Ahead With Tax Refunds

VP Vance on fixing Biden’s economic disaster: We are absolutely pushing that car uphill, but here is the good news: I think we’re about to get over the hump. Tax season is around the corner. A lot of Americans… are about to get a massive refund.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Kosel Law Approved In Preliminary Reading: Rabbanut To Have Exclusive Authority Over Site

“Without Tefillin And Food”: Betzalel Zini Reveals Shocking Detention Conditions

5 Yeshiva Bochurim Arrested Within 24 Hours And Transferred To Prison

Tragedy In Netanya: 2 Dead, 9 Injured In Residential Building Fire

VIDEO ROUNDUP: Highlights From President Trump’s 2026 State Of The Union Address

🚨 TRUMP ON IRAN: “I Will NEVER Allow The World’s Number One Sponsor Of Terror To Have A Nuclear Weapon”

MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: Detroit Kehilla Rallies to Aid Stranded Travelers After Tel Aviv–JFK Flight Diverted [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

ISRAELI ARABS KILLING EACH OTHER: Deadly Shooting Makes It 57 So Far This Year

NYPD Hunts Suspects After Anti-Police Mayor Mamdani Defends Mob That Pelted Officers With Ice

MAILBAG: A New Approach to Shidduchim: One Suggestion a Day, Built on Torah Values