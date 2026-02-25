VP Vance: Economy Still a Climb, but Relief Ahead With Tax Refunds

VP Vance on fixing Biden’s economic disaster: We are absolutely pushing that car uphill, but here is the good news: I think we’re about to get over the hump. Tax season is around the corner. A lot of Americans… are about to get a massive refund.
