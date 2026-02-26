DHS Detains Columbia Student After Allegedly Misrepresenting Entry as “Missing Person” Search



Immigration officials from the Department of Homeland Security entered a Columbia University residential building early Thursday morning and detained a student, the university said.

•⁠ ⁠Acting President Claire Shipman stated that school officials believe the agents misrepresented themselves by claiming they were searching for a “missing person” to gain access.

•⁠ ⁠The university said the detention occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. Columbia noted that law enforcement agents are required to present a judicial warrant to enter private campus areas and said it appeared no such warrant was used.