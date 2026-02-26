Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

UK Police Issue Purim Safety Guidance, Plan Increased Patrols


UK: The Metropolitan Police have released a letter ahead of Purim, following coordination with Shomrim, local schools, and community partners, urging families to ensure celebrations remain safe and respectful.

Authorities reminded parents to closely supervise children collecting charity, citing busy roads and crowded streets as potential dangers. They also called on the public to ensure costumes and accessories are appropriate for a public multicultural setting and do not cause alarm.

Officers will maintain visible patrols throughout the holiday period.

Inspector Alex Goodley extended wishes for a “happy and safe Purim”.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Strike First or Strike Together? Trump Advisers Weigh Asking Israel To Pull The Trigger First

READY TO STRIKE: US Deployed Entire F-22 Squadron To Israel; Hundreds Of Soldiers

🎶 LISTEN AND ENJOY: Famous Moditzer Shoshanas Yaakov – Performed by Nissim Saal

MAILBAG: Debt, Despair, and Denial: The Seminary Price Explosion Has Become Insane

Hezbollah Threatens That Targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Would Trigger Intervention

CRACKDOWN: VP Vance Says Trump Admin Halting $259 Million In Minnesota Medicaid Funding Over Fraud Concerns

“People Are Being Killed? She Doesn’t Care:” Porush Slams The “Attorney General Of The Losers’ Government”

“By Accident, Something Happens”: Yeshiva Bochur Under Interrogation For Apparent Threat To Assassinate Netanyahu

“Welcome To Hell”: Iran Unveils Menacing Threat Against Israel On Giant Billboard

BRUTAL TAKEDOWN: Mark Levin Brands Tucker Carlson A “Traitor” In Explosive Podcast Attack