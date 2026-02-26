UK Police Issue Purim Safety Guidance, Plan Increased Patrols



UK: The Metropolitan Police have released a letter ahead of Purim, following coordination with Shomrim, local schools, and community partners, urging families to ensure celebrations remain safe and respectful.

Authorities reminded parents to closely supervise children collecting charity, citing busy roads and crowded streets as potential dangers. They also called on the public to ensure costumes and accessories are appropriate for a public multicultural setting and do not cause alarm.

Officers will maintain visible patrols throughout the holiday period.

Inspector Alex Goodley extended wishes for a “happy and safe Purim”.