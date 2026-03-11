Advertise
Iran Threatens to Block Strait of Hormuz, Threatens Oil Could Hit $200/Barrel

🚨Iran is threatening to not allow ships through the Strait of Hormuz, while saying they will force oil to $200 per barrel.

“Not a single liter of oil will pass through the Strait of Hormuz for the benefit of the U.S., Israel, or their partners.”

