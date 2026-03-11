Advertise
The Cry of a Father from the Mir Yeshiva — Help His Daughter Hear

A young girl born without a complete inner-ear system cannot hear at all. HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Ezrachi, Rosh Yeshiva of the Mir, knows the family personally.

She has a chance to restore her hearing through a specialized surgery in the United States, costing approximately $80,000.

Her father learns and teaches in the Mir Yeshiva, and HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Ezrachi gives a special bracha to all donors (see letter on the campaign page).

DONATE HERE: https://thechesedfund.com/vaad-ha-rabbanim/your-tzedakah-can-let-her-hear?aff=28LB

