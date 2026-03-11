Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump: CEOs Should Use Strait of Hormuz After Mine Ship Strikes

Reporter: Are you talking to the CEOs of various oil companies, encouraging them to use the strait of hormuz? 
 
Trump: I think they should. I think they should. We took out just about all of their mine ships in one night.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

TRUMP: “Any Time I Want It To End, It Will End” — Says There’s “Practically Nothing Left” To Target In Iran

LATEST INFO: New Taba Option And State Department Flight Updates For Those Exiting Israel

WATCH IT: CENTCOM Commander Gives Major Update On U.S. War Effort Against Iran

🚨 TRAVEL CHAOS: YWN Wants To Hear About Your Experience Leaving Israel During Iran War

Israeli Americans Brutally Assaulted Outside California Restaurant in Suspected Hate Crime

CLOWN SHOW: CNN Anchor Falsely Claims NYC Mayor Was Target of ISIS Terror Attack, Despite Clear Evidence Otherwise

Bypassing AG: Legal Opinion On PM’s Pardon Request Submitted To Minister Eliyahu

IDF Bolsters Troops In The North; Golani Brigade Moves From Gaza To Lebanon

Israeli Ministers: “Iranian Regime Collapse May Take A Year”

WATCH: U.S Destroys 16 Iranian Minelayers Near Strait Of Hormuz