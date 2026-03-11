Skip to content
Trump: CEOs Should Use Strait of Hormuz After Mine Ship Strikes
March 11, 2026
1:02 pm
No Comments
Reporter: Are you talking to the CEOs of various oil companies, encouraging them to use the strait of hormuz?
Trump: I think they should. I think they should. We took out just about all of their mine ships in one night.
Your browser does not support the video tag.
Prev
Previous
Trump: “Our Military Is Hitting Iran Very Hard”
Next
Trump Refuses to Say if U.S. Will Withdraw, Says Iran “Hit Harder Than Any Country in History”
Next
