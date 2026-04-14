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Iran-Linked Ships Transit Strait of Hormuz After U.S. Blockade Deadline


At least four Iran-linked ships, including a Chinese tanker, were seen transiting the Strait of Hormuz nearly 24 hours after President Trump’s blockade took effect.

•⁠ ⁠Two vessels, Christianna and Elpis, had visited Iranian ports, while Rich Starry and Murlikishan, both under U.S. sanctions for Iran-related trade, also sailed through the waterway.

•⁠ ⁠The Rich Starry, owned by a Chinese shipping company, initially appeared to halt its journey ahead of the blockade deadline but later reversed course and exited the waterway. It was not immediately clear whether the U.S. was taking any immediate action to enforce the blockade.

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