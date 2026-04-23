Netanyahu Reportedly Rebukes Defense Minister Over Iran Remarks, Says “Not The Time For Primaries”



“Not the Time for Primaries”: Netanyahu Reportedly Rebukes Defense Minister Over Iran Comments

Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly sharply rebuked Defense Minister Israel Katz during a cabinet meeting Thursday evening over unauthorized public remarks concerning Iran.

The dispute followed a statement from Katz claiming Israel was awaiting a “green light” from the U.S. administration before carrying out additional strikes on Iranian targets.

According to the report, the statement was released without coordination with the prime minister or relevant political officials, triggering Netanyahu’s anger.