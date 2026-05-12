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Kuwait Summons Iranian Envoy Over Alleged IRGC Infiltration Attempt on Bubiyan Island


Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the Iranian ambassador after accusing the IRGC of attempting to infiltrate Bubiyan Island earlier this month.

According to Kuwaiti claims, six armed Revolutionary Guard operatives arrived on a rented fishing vessel and attempted to land on the island on May 1 before a firefight broke out with Kuwaiti forces. Four of the men were arrested, two escaped, and one Kuwaiti security officer was wounded in the exchange.

The detainees reportedly included two IRGC naval captains, one naval lieutenant, and one army lieutenant. Bubiyan Island is home to Mubarak Al Kabeer Port, part of China’s Belt and Road initiative, which Kuwait says was previously targeted by Iran during the war.

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