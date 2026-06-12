IDF: Hezbollah Stronghold in Southern Lebanon Dismantled as Troops Strike 50+ Targets, Eliminate Terrorists

The IDF says troops from the 769th Brigade completed an operation targeting Hezbollah strongholds in the Dabin area of southern Lebanon, a key hub used to plan attacks and anti-tank fire against Israel. More than 50 targets were struck and dozens of terrorist infrastructures were dismantled.

The IDF says significant weapons caches were uncovered and terrorists were eliminated during the operation. Since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, more than 30 terrorists have been eliminated in the area.