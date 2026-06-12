DOJ Approves $111 Billion Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Without Conditions



DOJ CLEARS $111 BILLION PARAMOUNT–WARNER BROS. MEGA-MERGER

The Justice Department has approved Paramount Skydance’s $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, clearing a major regulatory hurdle for one of the largest media mergers in recent years.

•⁠ ⁠The merger will combine Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, bringing together major media assets including CNN, Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO Max, and Paramount’s entertainment businesses.

•⁠ ⁠DOJ officials determined the transaction does not pose a threat to competition and approved it without requiring divestitures, behavioral remedies, or other concessions.