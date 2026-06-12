Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

DOJ Approves $111 Billion Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Without Conditions


DOJ CLEARS $111 BILLION PARAMOUNT–WARNER BROS. MEGA-MERGER

The Justice Department has approved Paramount Skydance’s $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, clearing a major regulatory hurdle for one of the largest media mergers in recent years.

•⁠ ⁠The merger will combine Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, bringing together major media assets including CNN, Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO Max, and Paramount’s entertainment businesses.

•⁠ ⁠DOJ officials determined the transaction does not pose a threat to competition and approved it without requiring divestitures, behavioral remedies, or other concessions.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WORLD’S FIRST TRILLIONAIRE! Elon Musk’s Fortune Crosses $1,000,000,000,000 Mark After SpaceX Stock Goes Public

“TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE”: Trump Erupts At Iran Over Leaked Deal Terms, Warns Regime To “Get Their Act Together, And FAST”

NETANYAHU SAYS TRUMP AGREES: No Nuclear Weapons For Iran

CHAREIDI BLOOD IS FREE: Driver Who Struck Protester Released Without Questioning

NIGHTMARE DEAL? Draft US-Iran Agreement Could Hand Tehran Billions While Leaving Israel’s Greatest Threats Intact

Iran Again Delays Funeral For Slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Now Eyes Late June Or Early July

IRANIAN MEDIA: Tehran Says It Will Never Give Up Uranium Enrichment

DRAFT US-IRAN DEAL: Proposed Agreement Would Extend Ceasefire, Reopen Strait Of Hormuz, Ease Sanctions

SATMAR REBBE’S WARNING: “There Is A Terrifying Gap Between Grandmothers And Granddaughters”

HYPOCRISY: Left-Wing Protest Leader Blasted After Condemning Chareidi Road Blockades