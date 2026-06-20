DOJ Rejects Judge’s Demand for Written Pledge on Scrapped ‘Anti-Weaponization’ Fund



DOJ rebuffs judge’s request to put in writing it won’t move forward with ‘anti-weaponization’ fund

•⁠ ⁠The Department of Justice told a federal judge it would be “unnecessary” to attest in writing that it won’t move forward with its “anti-weaponization” fund because senior administration officials already told Congress the fund is off the table.

•⁠ ⁠Judge Leonie Brinkema requested sworn declaration from Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche before she’d agree to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to ensure the fund would be blocked permanently.