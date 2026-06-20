Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

DOJ Rejects Judge’s Demand for Written Pledge on Scrapped ‘Anti-Weaponization’ Fund


DOJ rebuffs judge’s request to put in writing it won’t move forward with ‘anti-weaponization’ fund

•⁠ ⁠The Department of Justice told a federal judge it would be “unnecessary” to attest in writing that it won’t move forward with its “anti-weaponization” fund because senior administration officials already told Congress the fund is off the table.

•⁠ ⁠Judge Leonie Brinkema requested sworn declaration from Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche before she’d agree to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to ensure the fund would be blocked permanently.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

CALCULATED MOVE: Iran Reportedly Orders Hezbollah To Halt Attacks On Israel Amid Nuclear Talks

FIRST PHOTOS: New Air Force One Plane, A $400 Million Jet Gifted By Qatar, Unveiled By Military

NEGLECTED IN EMERGENCIES: Disability Advocates Warn Thousands Remain Vulnerable Without Accessible Shelter Solutions

DIPLOMATIC MELTDOWN: Trump Claims Meloni “Begged” For Photo As Dispute Spirals Into Diplomatic Crisis

COLLISION COURSE: U.S. Intelligence Warns Netanyahu Could Undermine Trump’s Iran Deal

TERROR ACCOUNTABILITY: State Sues Murderers Of Soldier Moshe Tamam Hy”d For Nearly NIS 2 Million

UNUSUAL WARNING: Ron Dermer Urges Israeli Officials Not To Open Front Against Trump

“SHE WILL REGRET HER ACTIONS”: Chacham Nissim Ben Shimon Leads Emergency Gathering Over Arrests Of Bnei Torah

BORDER MIRACLE: Eruv String Stops Hezbollah Drone, Sparing IDF Soldiers At Northern Outpost

AMERICAN DECLINE: Barely Half Of US Citizens Now Say They’re “Proud” To Be American