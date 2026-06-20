Trump Escalates Feud With Italy’s Meloni, Says She Repeatedly Sought G7 Photo Opportunity



Trump doubles down on feud with Italian Prime Minister Meloni, insisting she asked for G7 photo

President Donald Trump deepened his feud with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Saturday, doubling down on claims that she insisted on a photo with him at the G7 summit in France this week.

“Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France,” Trump wrote on social media of a leader who has been a key European ally.

He claimed that Meloni’s popularity was plummeting, suggesting it was a result of her refusing to help the US in its conflict against Iran.