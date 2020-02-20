Multiple Injuries In Crash On Palisades Parkway





Numerous people were injured after a crash on the Palisades Parkway, Thursday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:30PM heading from Monsey towards NY near Exit 1 – just before the George Washington Bridge.

Hatzolah was on the scene as well as local emergency personnel.

Contrary to earlier reports, it did not appear that any injuries were life-threatening.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

