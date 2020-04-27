NY SCHOOL DECISION: Cuomo Says Wants To Make Decision By End of Week





NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he wants to make a decision about schools by end of week. He said he wants the decision to be in coordination with NJ and Connecticut. Cuomo said he spoke with state representatives this morning on the issue.

Speaking on WAMC radio, Cuomo said there are two decisions hanging in the balance: whether schools will reopen before the end of the academic year and how to address summer school.

New York reported 3,951 additional coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state total to at least 291,995, Cuomo said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







