Rabbi Yitzchok Ehrman Appointed as National Agudah COO

Agudas Yisroel announced today that Rabbi Yitzchok Ehrman, Chief Executive Officer of Agudath Israel of Illinois, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Agudas Yisroel of America. In this role, Rabbi Ehrman will exercise day-to-day operational authority over the national Agudah, under the guidance of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, as it meets the growing challenges of the day.

Rabbi Yitzchok Ehrman lived in Bnei Brak as a child until he moved to America at age 12. A talmid of the Telshe Yeshiva in Chicago, Rabbi Ehrman began his Agudah career as comptroller for Agudath Israel of Illinois. He rose to become COO in 2011, and CEO in 2017. Some of the Agudah’s accomplishments in Illinois include the KiwiKids food program, scholarship tax credit programs, and school transportation grants. Indeed, under Rabbi Ehrman’s leadership, the work of Agudath Israel of Illinois has impacted the entire Midwest region of the United States.

Members of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah have welcomed this appointment. Rabbi Aryeh Malkiel Kotler, Rosh HaYeshiva, Beth Medrash Govoah, said, “Rabbi Yitzchok Ehrman is a tremendous addition to everything Agudah does, and we also have a gevaldike team of young baalebatim who are coming in with a bren and with a cheishek to work together with the Moetzes.” Rabbi Elya Brudny, Rosh Yeshiva, Yeshivas Mir, said, “Agudas Yisroel is very excited with this new infusion of kochos and it’s going to take us, b’ezras Hashem, to new heights and new achievements.”

“Rabbi Ehrman brings a wealth of Agudah experience with him,” said Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, Agudah’s executive vice president. “His ability to get things done, b’n’eemus and yet efficiently and quickly, are the hallmarks of a true leader.”

Barry Lebovits, representing the organization’s executive board, predicted, “Rabbi Ehrman’s infectious energy will take the Agudah to a whole new level.”

Shlomo Werdiger, chairman of Agudah’s Board of Trustees, said, “We owe much hakaras hatov to our new board members who interviewed many candidates for this position over the period of a year. We’re so pleased that the right candidate was in the Agudah family all along.”