AD – Three Days Left to New Eichler’s Legendary Book Display





The New Eichler’s book display week is going strong! Thousands of children, teens and adults are flocking to the New Eichler’s this week in search of some new treasures to add to their collection of books.

Every book in the house is discounted! Ranging from 10% off to a whopping 50% discount, nobody walks out empty handed! The browsing experience is at an all-time high and book lovers from all over the city can’t keep their eyes off the huge selection displayed.

The celebrities are drawing a huge crowd. Every day, The New Eichler’s boasts some high profile authors for book signings and presentations. The crowds have been reported star struck! There’s more to come, you can still be a part of history! Don’t miss the literary giants that are set to grace the premises of New Eichler’s.

Wednesday:

1:00-3:00 p.m.

Chany Rosengarten, author of “Promise me Jerusalem” will do a book signing and hand out an inspirational gift.

6:00 p.m.

Rabbi Mordechai Shmutter, popular columnist and author of “They’re Asking Me?” will keep the audience laughing all the way through the signing of his book.

Thursday:

11:00 a.m.

Miriam Weiser author of “Never Knew You” will be on premises for a book signing.

7:00 p.m.

Moshe Klein, world traveler and columnist will relate his experiences to the children and hand out travel souvenirs.

Motz’ei Shabbos:

8:30 p.m.

Rabbi Yitzy Erps, master storyteller, will keep the kids spellbound as he relates a trademark story!

Sunday:

11:00 a.m.

Yaeli Vogel, the world renowned artist and author, will unveil her brand new masterpiece “Masked,” a Megilas Esther complemented with her amazing, original art.

3:00 p.m.

Chaya Reich, famous author of the “Cozy Rozy” series will treat her lucky audience to a sweet rendition of one of her loved-by-all books!

5:00 p.m.

Sara Blau, beloved author of the “I Can Be” series will inspire the children with an inspirational book reading session.

The clock is ticking. Don’t miss the remaining goodies on the schedule and of course, the discounts!

Come on over, be a part of history!







